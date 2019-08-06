As I D Systems (IDSY) Stock Value Rose, Cannell Capital Boosted by $1.84 Million Its Holding; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holder Hood River Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $1.03 Million as Share Price Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 9,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 313,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84 million, up from 303,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 537,867 shares traded or 51.32% up from the average. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q NET REV. $275.7M, EST. $274.0M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park to Open Tuesday, May 15 for 2018 Season; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 18,228 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridgeinc (NYSE:SRI) by 143,923 shares to 687,278 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 4,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,317 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 49,503 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,413 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 80,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 2,612 were accumulated by Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 83 shares. 140,133 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Cwm Ltd Liability Com accumulated 30 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,093 shares. 3,700 were accumulated by Prudential Public Limited. Stephens Ar owns 6,761 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0.04% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 350,000 shares. Fil Ltd has 1.92 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc reported 141 shares.

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Grand Canyon Education Stock Gained 11% in October – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares were bought by Brodsky Michael. Formant Christopher bought $14,725 worth of stock. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $51,034 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, March 15 Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 16,600 shares. 2,216 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). California Employees Retirement System reported 138,786 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 10,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 342,910 are owned by Bard Assocs Incorporated. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares. Awm Investment reported 0.23% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Cannell Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.65 million shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant Cap has 0.7% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Punch And Associate Inv Management Inc holds 687,046 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 639,590 are held by Vanguard Group. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street Corp holds 0% or 17,315 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 584,672 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM).

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “I.D. Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “I.D. Systems and Jungheinrich AG Sign Global Technology Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “I.D. Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), A Stock That Climbed 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.