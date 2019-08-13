As I D Systems (IDSY) Stock Value Rose, Bard Associates Lifted Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Infinera Com (INFN) Share Value Declined While Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Position

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 5,471 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Infinera Corporation Com (INFN) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 102,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 149,751 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, down from 251,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Infinera Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 2.32M shares traded. Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has declined 53.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.55% the S&P500. Some Historical INFN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Infinera Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INFN); 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q REVENUE $203M TO $213M; 09/05/2018 – Infinera 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 05/03/2018 – lnfinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$213M; 09/05/2018 – Infinera Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Loss 5c Plus or Minus 2 Cents; 05/03/2018 Infinera to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – INFINERA SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS PER SHR 5C +/- 2C; 13/03/2018 – Infinera Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/03/2018 – Infinera Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold INFN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 0.97% more from 144.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 16,585 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 10,208 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) for 2.05M shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 2.85 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 9,006 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 85,742 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Posco Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PKX) by 35,373 shares to 46,473 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 83,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,059 shares, and has risen its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (NYSE:INT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 400,472 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn has 15,358 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment Mngmt has 0.35% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Archon Llc has invested 1.92% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Ltd Limited Liability Company has 149,488 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Awm Invest has 0.23% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Renaissance Technology Limited Co owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 321,597 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 639,590 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). The Illinois-based Bard Associate Inc has invested 1.02% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 20 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 112,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cannell Cap holds 3.82% or 2.65 million shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS bought $11,746 worth of stock or 2,100 shares. 83,290 shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, worth $502,047 on Thursday, March 14. The insider Frumberg Charles bought 10,000 shares worth $61,201. Brodsky Michael bought 8,000 shares worth $49,437.

