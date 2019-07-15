As I D Systems (IDSY) Stock Value Declined, Bard Associates Lifted Position; Limelight Networks (LLNW) Holder Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $690,084 as Valuation Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 230,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,970 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 638,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Limelight Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 201,885 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 45.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Raises 2018 Revenue Guidanc; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks Sees 2018 Rev $198M-$202M; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q EPS 0c

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.19M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 20,253 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY)

