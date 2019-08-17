As I D Systems (IDSY) Stock Price Rose, Cannell Capital Lifted Position; Pacifica Capital Investments Has Trimmed Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $5.67 Million

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 18,542 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 138,786 shares. Punch & Assocs Invest Management holds 0.35% or 687,046 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 15,358 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 16,600 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm holds 0.23% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connors Investor Svcs has 0.04% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Geode Capital Ltd has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Cannell Cap Limited reported 2.65M shares. Fairpointe Capital Limited Company holds 0.03% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 149,488 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership accumulated 209,504 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Channeladvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 143,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 481,754 shares, and cut its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Frumberg Charles, worth $61,201 on Friday, March 15. 83,290 shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, worth $502,047 on Thursday, March 14. Brodsky Michael had bought 8,000 shares worth $49,437. Formant Christopher bought 2,500 shares worth $14,725.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Avis Budget Group Boosts Fleet of Connected Cars With 75000 In-Vehicle Telematics Units From I.D. Systems – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “I.D. Systems’ New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Wins Prestigious Industry Award – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PowerFleet® for Logistics Helps American Intermodal Management Power Its Technology Driven Business Model – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “I.D. Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why I’m (Still) Staying Away From Hain Celestial Stock – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hain Celestial Group Inc. Stock Was Down 15%: Here’s What Investors Need To Know – Nasdaq” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – HAIN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 11,614 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 12,800 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 44,855 shares. Pggm invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 132,014 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Nomura accumulated 0.01% or 107,958 shares. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 13,796 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 273,782 are owned by Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 656,691 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 33,574 shares. Lumina Fund Mgmt holds 0.27% or 20,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc owns 71,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 23,200 shares.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $212.44 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Friday, May 17.