As I D Systems (IDSY) Share Price Rose, Bard Associates Lifted Holding; As Angiodynamics (ANGO) Stock Price Rose, Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped by $317,856 Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 14,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 357,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, up from 343,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 207,612 shares traded or 7.91% up from the average. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Angiodynamics Inc. (Navilyst Medical Inc.)- Fluid Management Convenience Kits (Angioplasty Kits) intended to be used in; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q REV. $83.9M, EST. $84.8M; 21/03/2018 AngioDynamics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Adds Adamas Pharma, Exits Endo, Cuts AngioDynamics: 13F

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 8,265 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 209,504 shares. Awm Inv Com, a New York-based fund reported 200,000 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,315 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 639,590 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). 149,488 were reported by Fairpointe Cap. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Eidelman Virant Cap holds 0.7% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 167,305 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 42,468 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 138,786 shares. Punch holds 0.35% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 687,046 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 20 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 10,800 shares. Archon Cap Mngmt Llc invested 1.92% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 15,063 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $858,798 activity. On Friday, March 15 Brodsky Michael bought $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 8,000 shares. Formant Christopher also bought $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC also bought $51,034 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, March 15.

