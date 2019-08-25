As I D Systems (IDSY) Market Value Rose, Bard Associates Has Upped by $1.12 Million Its Stake; Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $14.20 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 127,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 635,828 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.60M, down from 763,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.29. About 2,522 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9,682 shares to 48,256 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 160,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $851,738 activity. $97,835 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $502,047 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $14,725 was made by Formant Christopher on Tuesday, March 19. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of stock.