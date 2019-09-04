As Hyster (HY) Shares Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Charter Trust Company Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Lowered by $712,566

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 79,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 710,844 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 790,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.80B market cap company. The stock increased 5.64% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 93.14M shares traded or 43.09% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 17,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 536,832 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.48 million, up from 518,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 64,457 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 128,406 shares to 855,166 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class C by 997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,509 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co/De (NYSE:CLX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1344 buys, and 0 sales for $18.94 million activity. Vested Trust for James T. Rankin – Jr. bought 3 shares worth $162. Trust for Children of Julia Kuipers fbo Matilda Alan Kuipers had bought 9 shares worth $577 on Wednesday, March 13. The insider Rankin Thomas Parker bought $520. The insider RANKIN ALISON A bought $2,907. Anne Farnham Rankin Trust 8/15/2012 also bought $65 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 20. Williams Margo J.V. had bought 6 shares worth $385 on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 5,247 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 144,362 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 336 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 10,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Finance Service Inc owns 1,082 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,779 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Us Financial Bank De owns 6,312 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Millennium Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 23,187 shares. Whittier reported 150 shares. Weik Mgmt holds 0.11% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. 954,399 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.