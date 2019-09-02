As Hyster (HY) Market Value Rose, Matarin Capital Management Has Cut by $3.81 Million Its Stake; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Stake in Asure Software (ASUR) as Stock Rose

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hyster (HY) by 79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 61,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 16,359 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hyster for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 53,864 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Asure Software Inc (ASUR) by 46.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 310,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 660,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Asure Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 128,091 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O FY2018 REV VIEW $89.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Rev $15.3M; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss $1.93M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $85M-$88M; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY ON MARCH 29, INCREASING TERM LOANS AND AMOUNT OF AVAILABLE FINANCING TO $175 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Closes Two Strategic Transactions and Updates 2018 Guidance; 05/03/2018 Asure Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ASUR shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,692 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 12,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 2,090 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 70,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 9,712 shares. 2,791 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 16,141 shares. 11,000 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc owns 14,292 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Grp LP has 0.03% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 6,112 shares. 10,583 are held by Retail Bank Of America Corp De. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.49 million shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $22.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 334,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $5,743 activity.

Analysts await Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ASUR’s profit will be $465,098 for 53.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Asure Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1406 buys, and 0 sales for $19.61 million activity. The insider Rankin Mary M bought 2 shares worth $130. BTR 2012 GST Trust for Elisabeth M. Rankin had bought 95 shares worth $5,129. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $107 was made by Kuipers Evelyn R on Tuesday, June 25. Another trade for 3,155 shares valued at $170,338 was bought by RANKIN VICTOIRE G. Rankin Thomas Parker also bought $431 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, July 10. Vested Trust for Margaret Pollard Rankin had bought 2 shares worth $130.

