As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Valuation Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Lifted by $406,700 Its Stake; Dorman Products (DORM) Share Value Declined While Zebra Capital Management Has Upped by $798,573 Its Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 265.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 9,179 shares as the company's stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 12,640 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 3,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 132,093 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.10-$4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM);

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,964 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 146,800 shares. Gabelli Advisers stated it has 21,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated owns 416 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc invested in 22,400 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.02% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 2,978 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Herald Investment Mgmt has invested 2.27% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,231 shares stake. Virtu Limited holds 18,170 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Co holds 0.12% or 31,923 shares.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Hydrogenics (HYGS) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydrogenics to Deliver World’s Largest Hydrogen Electrolysis Plant – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics to Deliver First Green Hydrogen Production Station to New Zealand – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86 million and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herman Miller Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11,039 shares to 24,769 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI) by 21,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,830 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Inds Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:PATK).