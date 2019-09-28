As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Stock Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Its Stake by $406,700; As Bank Of America (BAC) Valuation Rose, Westend Advisors Cut Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00 million, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 52.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 183 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31 million, down from 383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 126,474 shares to 535,510 shares, valued at $49.61 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 319,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 963,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLU).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $313.86M and $215.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,020 shares to 144,445 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.