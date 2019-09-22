As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Stock Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Raised Stake; Clough Capital Partners LP Upped Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $5.87 Million as Shares Rose

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 29,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 68.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 51,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 128,190 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.55 million, up from 76,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.59M shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 20,200 shares. Transamerica Finance Advsrs has 10,791 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 114,129 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,237 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,371 shares. Burns J W & holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 15,003 shares. The Ireland-based Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Trust Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 640 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc reported 42,201 shares stake. Stack Fincl Inc invested in 3.88% or 304,558 shares. 19,148 are owned by Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Ltd Llc. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 25,029 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Zctis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 114,583 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 33,653 shares to 116,828 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,200 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.01% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 51,434 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd owns 20,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 36,000 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 20,800 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 146,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Invesco Limited owns 340,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 12,500 shares. Prelude stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Corporation holds 1,075 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 22,400 shares. 416 are owned by Winslow Evans & Crocker.