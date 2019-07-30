As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Share Price Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Lifted Its Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised Position

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 103,298 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 66.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 14,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 22,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 6.91 million shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Liability invested in 40,702 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Diligent Investors Llc accumulated 19,732 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 1.1% stake. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa holds 0.26% or 22,358 shares. Verus Fin Prtn has invested 0.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 7.51 million shares. Cap Guardian Tru reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 11,740 shares. Buckhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.1% stake. Northrock Prtn Llc owns 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,487 shares. Smith Salley Assocs invested in 133,250 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 111,652 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management stated it has 78,744 shares. Maryland-based Wms Partners Ltd Com has invested 1.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cordasco Fincl reported 1,252 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28,106 shares to 26,923 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,116 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $256.06 million activity. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 9,079 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $870,676. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was made by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,541 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 1,075 were accumulated by Synovus. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership invested in 11,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 30,735 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 1,316 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsr holds 0.49% or 830,199 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 30,665 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,364 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 77 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Moreover, Herald has 1.1% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 550,000 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio.