As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Market Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Boosted Holding; As Wayfair (W) Stock Value Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Trimmed by $6.36 Million Its Holding

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 289,035 shares traded or 66.98% up from the average. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 10.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,237 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 115,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $142.95. About 800,134 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – WAYFAIR INC SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 22, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 08/03/2018 – Should Amazon Be Shopping for Wayfair? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Bokf Na accumulated 4,991 shares. Smith Thomas W has 25.59% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Westpac accumulated 5,546 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 29,757 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 110,061 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 0.02% or 20,847 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Comerica Comml Bank owns 1,921 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Andra Ap stated it has 18,900 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Atria, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,106 shares.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.97 EPS, down 74.34% or $0.84 from last year’s $-1.13 per share. After $-2.19 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.05% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D.R. Horton Inc Com Stk (NYSE:DHI) by 65,931 shares to 369,147 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Building Supply Holdings by 63,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,866 shares, and has risen its stake in J Jill Inc.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 29 selling transactions for $15.10 million activity. Shares for $8,103 were sold by Rodrigues Romero on Tuesday, January 15. 1,445 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares with value of $134,009 were sold by Macri Edmond. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $1.67 million was sold by Shah Niraj. Shares for $382,180 were sold by Conine Steven on Monday, January 7. The insider Savarese James sold 1,285 shares worth $119,171. Kumin Michael Andrew bought 3,000 shares worth $423,120.