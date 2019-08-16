As Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Dorsal Capital Management Has Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Position by $9.38 Million

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 281,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.93 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 317,901 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 66,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 830,199 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, down from 896,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 97,588 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 28,899 shares to 85,918 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 9,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).