As Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Stock Value Rose, Heartland Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $10.68 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Upped Holding by $534,100 as Market Value Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 91.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 762,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 67,352 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 830,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.58 million market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 297,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.57 million, up from 292,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 3.99 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HYGS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Financial Bank De holds 200 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Winch Advisory Lc reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 18,617 are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 3,964 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company reported 54,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 146,800 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 51,434 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 36,000 shares. New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 1,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 11,030 shares in its portfolio. Herald Mngmt Ltd holds 550,000 shares.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Fednat Hldg Co.

More notable recent Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hydrogenics (HYGS) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hydrogenics Announces US$20.5 million Private Placement and Technology Partnership with Air Liquide – GlobeNewswire” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hydrogenics to Deliver First Green Hydrogen Production Station to New Zealand – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 354,369 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs, a New Jersey-based fund reported 15,875 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 7.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Godsey & Gibb Associates, Virginia-based fund reported 152,690 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 549,641 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 34,591 shares. Whittier Tru holds 255,312 shares. Mathes Company invested in 0.2% or 3,500 shares. 104,711 were reported by Gamco Et Al. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd invested 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guggenheim Limited Company has 650,091 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co has 50,688 shares. 3,487 were reported by Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. Verition Fund Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kidder Stephen W, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,798 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G launches ad campaign featuring NFLâ€™s top QB – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,500 shares to 290,004 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,347 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK).