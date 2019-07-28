As Hyatt Hotels (H) Valuation Rose, Long Pond Capital LP Increased by $122.32 Million Its Holding; Blume Capital Management Has Boosted Applied Materials (AMAT) Holding by $797,940; Market Valuation Rose

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 215.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.49M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.47 million, up from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 388,812 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 02/05/2018 – HYATT: RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 20,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Cap Mngmt Lc owns 22,936 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Burney Co holds 0.42% or 171,427 shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,982 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fjarde Ap stated it has 290,838 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Republic Inv Management reported 0.08% stake. Alps Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 10,409 shares. Bangor Retail Bank reported 0.22% stake. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited has invested 0.3% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bp Pcl reported 97,000 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Principal Fin Grp Inc has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 19,559 shares stake.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (NYSE:H) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,687 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 840,790 shares stake. Product Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Prospector Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 49,065 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 1.62M shares. Mai Capital Management invested in 9,160 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 5,685 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 32,107 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Raymond James & Associates owns 5,747 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1,224 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 70,803 shares.