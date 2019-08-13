As Hyatt Hotels (H) Valuation Declined, Shareholder 1922 Investment Company Has Cut Position; As Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Stake by $556,850

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 281,030 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Had Seen 2018 Net $176 Million to $215 Million; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS AT $77.6954 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San lsidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 405,373 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 3,494 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 21,802 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has 38,832 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,585 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 254,006 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 69,500 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Company holds 148,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 5,048 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.08% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 35,989 shares. Southeast Asset Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 23,440 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 7,502 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has 0.05% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Wexford Capital Lp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 101,168 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association has 7,056 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.42% or 452,702 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 33,523 shares stake. Agf Invests holds 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 100,404 shares. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 326,487 shares or 1.39% of the stock. First Washington has 1.36% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 62,040 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 70,205 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 28,198 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.39 million are held by State Street Corp. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Walthausen And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 160,859 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 275,212 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 27,947 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 16,639 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $179,380 activity. $151,050 worth of stock was bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GVA’s profit will be $28.88 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -210.53% EPS growth.