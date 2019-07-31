As Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bamco Has Decreased by $5.85 Million Its Holding; Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed International Paper Co (IP) Position by $3.88 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 84,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 107,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 580,010 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – International paper disappointed Smurfit not engaging on bid; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 81,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.87 million, down from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 162,478 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Exits Position in Hyatt; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hyatt Announces the Opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Dubuque Bankshares And Communication invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Prospector Ltd Com reported 49,065 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 22,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 0% or 185 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 5,646 shares. 32,322 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 335,114 shares. Blackrock stated it has 1.62 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus holds 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 30 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 69,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership owns 2.49M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 22 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 400,782 shares to 401,963 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 442,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 14,303 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance Com. Green Square Cap Limited Liability owns 55,848 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc owns 748,889 shares. The Georgia-based Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.35% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Patten And Patten Tn invested in 0.02% or 4,331 shares. 45,319 were reported by Butensky & Cohen Fin Security. Intersect Cap Lc owns 0.61% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 31,364 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 3,679 shares. Summit Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,012 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings accumulated 830 shares or 0% of the stock. 225 are owned by Ima Wealth. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 388,900 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 94,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.