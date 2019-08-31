As Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder 1922 Investment Company Lowered Position; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Upped Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Position by $1.80 Million as Share Price Declined

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $856.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.53 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 509,648 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 26/04/2018 – Hyatt House Jersey City opens with a fantastic retractable rooftop lounge from OpenAire; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 27/03/2018 – Playa Hotels & Resorts Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 15,495 shares. 475,450 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd. Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 26,711 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 51,475 shares. 6.48 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 64,185 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 4,743 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 20,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Majedie Asset Management reported 2.31% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 194,069 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0% or 26,560 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 2,069 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3.48 million shares. Centurylink Invest reported 0.45% stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 24 shares. 25,923 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 710 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 465 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) or 4,600 shares. Long Pond Lp invested in 6.29% or 2.49M shares. Utah Retirement System reported 7,502 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 9,146 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 7,275 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 9,682 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.01% or 840,790 shares.

