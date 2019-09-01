As Hyatt Hotels (H) Stock Price Declined, Burney Co Boosted Its Stake by $418,248; Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Value Declined While Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed by $556,850 Its Position

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 12,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The hedge fund held 280,302 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10M, down from 293,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 456,778 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Burney Co increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 5,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 16,846 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 11,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 509,648 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 02/05/2018 – HYATT SEES FY REVPAR +2% TO +3.5%; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR) by 20,354 shares to 34,147 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,222 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great Lakes Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 4,977 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Eaton Vance stated it has 0.12% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Renaissance Llc has 599,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 38,832 shares. Virginia-based Burney Com has invested 0.08% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 25,923 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Park Avenue Securities Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7,811 shares stake. 357,826 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Synovus Finance holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard holds 3.48 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 16,645 shares. First Advisors Lp invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 137,700 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corp De owns 610,339 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 729,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,639 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 5.09 million shares. Paloma Prtn reported 6,144 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). 5,526 are owned by Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Teton Advsrs owns 0.22% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 52,000 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv holds 0% or 4,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 9,312 shares stake. Advisors Asset Inc owns 27,947 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De holds 83,748 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $305,409 activity. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of stock. $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by KELSEY DAVID H on Wednesday, August 7.