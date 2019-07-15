As Hyatt Hotels (H) Share Price Rose, Holder 1922 Investment Company Lowered Its Position; Epizyme (EPZM) Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Decreased Stake

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 73,105 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 123,222 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 23/05/2018 – Crestline Hotels & Resorts Announces Fund to Invest $300 Million in Growth Opportunities; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey; 16/04/2018 – After extensive renovations, Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils newly renovated guestrooms and suites designed to maximize the panoramic city vistas; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40

Analysts await Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 40.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.72 per share. H’s profit will be $45.30M for 45.28 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.

