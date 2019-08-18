As Hyatt Hotels (H) Share Price Declined, 1922 Investment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.98 Million; Chesley Taft & Associates Upped Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $1.45 Million as Stock Value Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 13,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 184,755 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 171,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company's stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 664,797 shares traded or 27.08% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.