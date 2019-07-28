As Hyatt Hotels (H) Market Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Boosted by $25.07 Million Its Position; Bailard Maintains Stake in Nice LTD (NICE)

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,799 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 20,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 107,804 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37; 17/05/2018 – NICE BACK OFFICE SOLUTION RECEIVES FROST AND SULLIVAN MARKET LEADERSHIP EUROPE AWARD; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation; 15/05/2018 – NICE Introduces NEVA, The World’s First Robotic Virtual Attendant for Employees, Delivering Intelligent, Real-Time Support Across the Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 02/05/2018 – NICE Cognitive Robotic Automation Platform Expands on Amazon Lex’s Self-Service Capabilities by Transforming Chatbot Requests; 26/04/2018 – NICE Will Launch a Tender Offer to Purchase the Outstanding Shr Cap of Mattersight; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 26/04/2018 – NICE Sees Acquisition Closing 2H 2018

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels (H) by 3634.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 348,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 357,826 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, up from 9,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.36. About 386,523 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C; 27/04/2018 – Hyatt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 28/05/2018 – Hyatt Conference Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 16/04/2018 – After extensive renovations, Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils newly renovated guestrooms and suites designed to maximize the panoramic city vistas; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District

