As Huttig Building (HBP) Stock Declined, Paradigm Capital Management Trimmed Stake; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huttig Building (HBP) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huttig Building for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 31,149 shares traded or 85.03% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.43M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.72. About 1.07M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Ser Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 67,215 shares. 7,742 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Trellus Mngmt Co Limited Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 5,209 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Virtu Limited Co has 4,027 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Inc Llp has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 50,312 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 131,593 shares. 21,721 are owned by Bokf Na. Strs Ohio holds 1,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 21,377 were reported by Aqr Cap Lc. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 68,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inc stated it has 4,839 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 323,308 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. Another trade for 16,252 shares valued at $2.00M was made by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 2.43 million shares to 8.00 million shares, valued at $166.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $80,569 activity. The insider Glass Donald L bought $11,550.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 349,729 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0% stake. Mill Road Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 6.11% or 1.69M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 73,980 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 12,369 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Vanguard Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 575,925 shares. Rbf Limited Liability has 477,721 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 25 shares. Teton Inc accumulated 755,000 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 0% or 312,306 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 14,637 shares.

