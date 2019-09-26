As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Stock Price Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Boosted Stake; Cdw (CDW) Market Valuation Rose While Cabot Wealth Management Has Lowered by $395,010 Its Holding

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.39M market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 5,071 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 92,445 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.26M, down from 96,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 1.54M shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 0.55% or 530,727 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 0.01% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 22,400 shares. Mill Road Cap Management Lc accumulated 1.90 million shares or 6.71% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 49,688 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Weber Alan W holds 2.36M shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com reported 320,106 shares. 40,236 were reported by Menta Cap Limited Co. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 1.22 million shares. 630,025 are held by Vanguard.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $217.07 million for 20.57 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Gp Lc holds 1.18% or 262,241 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 718 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co reported 8,479 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 350,481 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Llc reported 0.42% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Private Advisor Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Smith Salley And Associate holds 0.05% or 2,804 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 2,692 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 181 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 3.62M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 975,842 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 14,950 are owned by Blair William And Company Il. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 674,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield reported 5,241 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).