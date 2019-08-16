As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Share Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Lifted by $791,398 Its Position; As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $2.18. About 28,146 shares traded or 66.70% up from the average. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.02. About 119,085 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foresite Ii Limited accumulated 188,602 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,109 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 6,205 shares. Riverhead Management Lc owns 331 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 1.47 million shares. Moreover, Geller Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Sei Invs Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Putnam Invs Llc holds 69,947 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has 1,213 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 208,333 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 79,800 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 1,896 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 102,602 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 126,209 shares to 80,740 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (Call) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acceleron prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acceleron bails on early-stage candidate; shares down 4% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron co-founder bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbf Limited Liability Co reported 477,721 shares. Teton Advsr has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Northern Tru Corporation owns 41,209 shares. The Connecticut-based Mill Road Management has invested 6.11% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 12,369 are held by Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation. First Manhattan Company invested in 22,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 277 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 505,178 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Lc holds 0% or 78,237 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage reported 10,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 40,236 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio.