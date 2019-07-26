As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Share Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $791,398; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Holder Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $92.59. About 221,472 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS BUYS POLARIS ALPHA; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 29/03/2018 – Kingston Technology Company, Inc. vs Polaris Innovations Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.54M market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 3,368 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 47.64% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). 69,363 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 48,747 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Inc has 0.08% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,209 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Csu Producer Res, Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 10,095 shares. Jump Trading Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 3,222 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 13,926 shares. First Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Kbc Nv owns 6,217 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 19,481 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 2,221 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

