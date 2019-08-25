As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Share Price Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Increased Holding by $791,398; Holder Clark Estates Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 466 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 24/05/2018 – SENIOR PLC SNR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 365P FROM 335P; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan chief Jamie Dimon says Gary Cohn’s resignation “is terrible.”; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 90,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 12,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. The insider Glass Donald L bought 5,000 shares worth $11,550.