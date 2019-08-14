As Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Market Value Declined, Mill Road Capital Management Has Raised Position by $791,398; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $617,058

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 832 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 5,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 26,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 31,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.09. About 13.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt reported 78,149 shares stake. Ally Financial invested in 160,000 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Forte Capital Llc Adv holds 15,397 shares. Finance Mngmt Inc stated it has 605 shares. Crystal Rock Cap Management has 27,555 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 5.07 million shares or 3.13% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 86,297 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Com holds 1.28% or 75,084 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 290,342 shares. Bouchey Financial Grp owns 7,084 shares. 3,547 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Apriem invested in 3,665 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 26,366 were reported by Drexel Morgan And Com. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Company has invested 3.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 High Beta ETFs & Stocks for a Soaring Market – Nasdaq” published on February 16, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Gains US FDA Clearance for New Catheter System for HIS Bundle Pacing – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helix BioPharma Corp. Initiates OTCQB Application and Hires U.S. Investor Relations Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 12,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested in 22,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 31 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 113,703 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 40,446 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 0% or 20,163 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Co owns 48,688 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 96 shares or 0% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Mill Road Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.11% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 277 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Inc New York holds 0.52% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 2.14 million shares. Rbf Capital Lc owns 477,721 shares. Weber Alan W invested in 0% or 2.36M shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 10,000 shares.