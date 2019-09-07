As Hurco Companies (HURC) Market Valuation Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Raised Its Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Upped Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $8.79 Million as Shares Rose

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 25,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The institutional investor held 126,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 101,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hurco Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 44,954 shares traded or 114.99% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 86.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 30,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 66,458 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07 million, up from 35,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18 million shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,000 shares to 177,700 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 74,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,447 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold HURC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 1,453 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co reported 4,947 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Franklin Resource Inc invested in 146,100 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Brown Advisory holds 18,190 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Prelude Mgmt holds 3,755 shares. 4,035 are owned by American Intll Incorporated. Federated Inc Pa owns 81,954 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 10,908 shares in its portfolio. First Advsrs Lp owns 11,674 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 570,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 118,760 shares or 0% of the stock.

