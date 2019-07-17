As Huntsman (HUN) Valuation Declined, Towle & Co Has Increased Holding; Lincluden Management LTD Lowered Its Dollar General Corp. (DG) Holding by $844,305 as Market Value Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 45,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.97. About 1.09 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 1.13M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,770 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $71.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57 million for 23.08 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

