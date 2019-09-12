As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Boosted Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Its Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 272,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.64 million, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.94. About 578,335 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 3,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,632 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 13,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.33% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0.01% or 304,372 shares. 31,717 were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Lc holds 2.08M shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 61,618 shares. Aperio Grp has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 37,973 shares. Maverick Capital invested in 277,770 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 526,753 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability. Captrust Financial accumulated 1,259 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 3.86 million shares. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 86,700 shares. 293 were reported by Parkside Bancorp And Trust.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 35,842 shares to 775,457 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 2.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43M shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,219 shares to 31,864 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TLO) by 20,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).