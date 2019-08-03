As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Lowered by $481,800 Its Position; Signature Bank (SBNY) Valuation Declined While Btim Has Upped Its Position

Btim Corp increased its stake in Signature Bank (SBNY) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 5,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 132,506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97 million, up from 127,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Signature Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 459,439 shares traded or 5.94% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 30.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 72,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 1.89M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karp Management holds 0.56% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 70,348 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mrj has 50,500 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 3.05 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com invested in 0.05% or 15,101 shares. Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Whittier Trust stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Interest Gp reported 3,822 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 436,993 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 133,932 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 17,656 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 98,721 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited accumulated 33,783 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 38,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Management holds 0.04% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 57,353 shares to 51,210 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,640 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

