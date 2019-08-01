As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Towle & Co Upped Its Position; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Position by $345,720

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 4.19M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income of $510 Million Reflects $376 Million of Catastrophe Losses; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 3.28M shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Huntsman Corp (HUN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Huntsman’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Space insurance costs to rocket after satellite crash – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 11.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.02B for 11.69 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

