As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined, Karp Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.53 Million; Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Position in Retrophin (RTRX) by $6.32 Million

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1.89M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 296,800 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 95,382 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 192,344 were accumulated by Sei. Bartlett And Ltd holds 0% or 600 shares. Group One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,700 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 153,419 shares. Goldentree Asset Limited Partnership owns 1.26 million shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 11,750 shares. Mrj Cap reported 50,500 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 260,227 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Voya Llc stated it has 420,287 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 415,717 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.80 million shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 41,147 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.08% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 2.25M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $301,551 activity. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $42,558 was sold by ROTE WILLIAM E.. ASELAGE STEVE sold $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11. REED ELIZABETH E also sold $37,927 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $65.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Dbv Technologies S A.

