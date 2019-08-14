As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined, Holder Towle & Co Has Boosted Its Position; D R Horton (DHI) Market Value Rose While Account Management Trimmed Stake by $4.05 Million

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 2.68M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – CONTINUE TO LOOK AT VARIOUS M&A OPPORTUNITIES ON THE BUILDER SIDE OPPORTUNISTICALLY – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q EPS 91c; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.32M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lone Pine Ltd Liability holds 1.59% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 6.57 million shares. 454,143 were reported by Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 16,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 9,623 shares. City Holdings Co reported 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability owns 5,376 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 25,399 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 45,401 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 0.08% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 5,500 shares. Raymond James Serv Advsrs reported 67,100 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 29.64 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 77,384 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.80M shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Adage Capital Prtn Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 107,543 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 7,663 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Group, Iowa-based fund reported 2.52M shares. Swift Run Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 494,953 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP reported 0.38% stake. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 15,765 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Lapides Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 181,500 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 399,325 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 415,717 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 5,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

