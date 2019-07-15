As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined, Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Decreased Stake by $5.31 Million; Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position Has Lifted by Cooke & Bieler Lp

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 56,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 404,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, up from 347,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 117,228 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 241,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 398,620 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 639,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 1.01 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 53,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 101,120 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 205,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Campbell Com Adviser Limited Liability Com reported 5,946 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.02% or 11,965 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 36,390 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 4,111 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 159,166 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 549,227 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,272 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0.01% or 623,432 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 3,446 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Dorsey Wright Associates holds 0% or 240 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) by 71,017 shares to 654,996 shares, valued at $87.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 210,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,230 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54,072 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 418,217 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 0.46% or 305,722 shares. Gradient Limited Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 761 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Bailard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Adage Cap Ptnrs Lc invested in 107,543 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 282,680 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 19,400 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Smith Graham Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 250,250 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 26,611 are held by Eqis Mngmt Inc. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 156,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Llc has 0.04% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 10,005 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.73% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

