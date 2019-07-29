As Huntsman (HUN) Stock Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $4.36 Million; Trust Company Of Virginia Upped Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $429,527

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 9,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 111,177 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 101,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 3.67M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 198,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.29M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 1.96 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares to 26,838 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,554 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 35.64% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $151.62M for 7.79 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.30% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $925.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 1.55M shares to 14.09 million shares, valued at $65.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 217,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.

