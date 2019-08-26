As Huntsman (HUN) Share Price Declined, Towle & Co Increased Stake by $632,346; Excalibur Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.59M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO BUY DEMILEC FROM SUN CAPITAL FOR $350M CASH; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 7.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 27/03/2018 – Facebook sent a letter to Collins on March 26 saying that either of the executives will be available from April 16. Not date for the hearing has been set yet; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: FTC Investigating Facebook; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/04/2018 – ET NOW: BREAKING: Facebook gives country-wise breakup of people whose information may have been improperly shared with Camb…; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 15/05/2018 – ASG Technologies to Host IGNITE18 to Provide Partners with Revenue Growth Opportunities and Advance Enablement; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 33,211 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 799,703 shares. Wilen Invest Management invested in 396,181 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Shell Asset invested in 0.04% or 73,186 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Mufg Americas Corp invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 264,194 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 179,198 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 8,009 shares. Glenmede Com Na has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Fdx Advsr Inc has 12,598 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Creative Planning holds 15,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt reported 263,266 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Huntsman Agrees to Sell its Chemical Intermediates and Surfactants Businesses to Indorama Ventures for $2.1 Billion – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westwater Resources and NCS Multistage among Energy/Materials gainers; Sanchez Midstream Partners and Rayonier Advanced Materials among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Lowenstein Sandler Represents Longtime Client Indorama Ventures in $2.1 Billion Acquisition of Huntsman’s Chemicals Units – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 110,049 shares. Neumann Capital Management Lc has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,000 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 1,693 shares stake. 9,172 are held by Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department. Kwmg Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 608 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.26% stake. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 171,276 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 35,542 shares. Jane Street Grp Llc invested in 0.42% or 1.54 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 533,771 shares. Beacon Fincl reported 11,222 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 1.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Channing Capital Mngmt owns 48,471 shares. Jnba Fin Advsr holds 0.09% or 2,405 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.