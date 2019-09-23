As Huntsman (HUN) Share Price Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Lifted Holding; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Lowered Holding by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $209.94. About 295,734 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 330.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 452,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 589,274 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.05M, up from 136,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 615,791 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 09/04/2018 – Huntsman to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results on May 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for Eighth Consecutive Time – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 0.15% or 31,192 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 8.34M shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd stated it has 7,400 shares. Geode Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 888,668 shares. 8,225 are held by Middleton & Company Inc Ma. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 16,771 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp, Florida-based fund reported 20 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 2,518 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 49,182 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Prtn Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.89% or 22,895 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 1.46M shares. Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 58,000 shares to 515,000 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Group Holdings Plc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 23,684 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset has 383,399 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,566 were accumulated by Campbell & Investment Adviser. Benjamin F Edwards And owns 5,157 shares. Group Inc Inc accumulated 3,616 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 164,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap has 23,500 shares. Wellington Gp Llp stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Miles Cap holds 0.48% or 28,737 shares. 390,974 are held by Swiss Bancorporation. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Comm has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Vanguard reported 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 2.03 million shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd has 0.04% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.