As Huntsman (HUN) Share Price Declined, Karp Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Sanmina (SANM) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sanmina (SANM) by 28.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 191,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 470,224 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 661,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 145,682 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 1.70M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 258,765 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Systematic Mgmt Lp accumulated 685,936 shares or 0.53% of the stock. 600 are owned by Bartlett And Limited. 51,200 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company. 3,336 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt. 11,746 were reported by M&T State Bank. Duncker Streett & owns 11,350 shares. Eqis Cap Management owns 0.05% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 26,611 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 5,500 shares. Wilen Mgmt owns 396,181 shares or 6.7% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 7,663 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 258,021 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 286,943 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 297,462 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

