As Huntsman (HUN) Share Price Declined, Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Declined, Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Its Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 82.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 46,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,005 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 56,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 2.22 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.85M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.57 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 617,506 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc reported 0.21% stake. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stock Yards Savings Bank Comm reported 13,391 shares stake. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance Corp invested in 320,971 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company stated it has 4,687 shares. Dubuque Bank And Tru owns 676 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.09% or 195,347 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Adage Cap Prns Group Incorporated Llc stated it has 527,201 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 17,476 shares. 107,178 were accumulated by Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Ltd. Putnam Fl Inv reported 0.03% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.59M for 7.16 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc owns 264,194 shares. Blackrock owns 15.54 million shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,754 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 22,155 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 494,953 were accumulated by Swift Run Cap Ltd Llc. Icon Advisers Communications invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Axa has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 67,765 were accumulated by Naples Global Advsr Lc. Moore Cap Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 180,000 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 14,100 shares. Sir Mgmt LP invested in 817,389 shares or 3.37% of the stock. The Maryland-based Proshare has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 53,265 shares stake.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25,331 shares to 31,957 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

