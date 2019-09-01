As Huntsman (HUN) Share Price Declined, Burney Co Increased Position by $1.43 Million; Neogen (NEOG) Holding Held by Ranger Investment Management Lp

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 33.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 98,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 393,684 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59 million, up from 295,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.52. About 114,791 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops

Burney Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 96.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 64,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 132,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 67,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 1.95 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 17,709 shares to 57,442 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,158 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Assoc stated it has 58 shares. Towle owns 1.20 million shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Miles Cap reported 30,173 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% or 21,718 shares. Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 89,900 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 11.48 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 305,529 are owned by Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 312,384 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 354,224 shares. 142,857 are owned by Sg Americas Secs. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 785,148 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc holds 376 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Huntsman Announces Third Quarter 2019 Common Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Lowenstein Sandler Represents Longtime Client Indorama Ventures in $2.1 Billion Acquisition of Huntsman’s Chemicals Units – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Huntsman Are Surging Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 55,720 shares to 140,550 shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 361,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,125 shares, and cut its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN).

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Neogen licenses food safety data analytics platform from Corvium – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2019 : CCL, INFO, MKC, FDS, CRON, NEOG, CONN, CUK, ORN, ONTX – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Neogen’s (NEOG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.