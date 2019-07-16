As Huntsman (HUN) Market Value Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $2.20 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Private Wealth Partners Cut Holding

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,976 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 35,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $159.65. About 3.23M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,260 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 155,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 1.29 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 443.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,428 shares to 176,868 shares, valued at $33.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. Benioff Marc sold $1.48 million worth of stock. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000. Hawkins Mark J had sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36 million. On Friday, February 1 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. Shares for $2.31M were sold by Allanson Joe.

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.55M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.