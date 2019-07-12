As Huntsman (HUN) Market Value Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Position; Wells Fargo & Company Cut Holding in Fidelity Southern New (LION) by $1.47 Million

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 54,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 222,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 671.83% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 82.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 46,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,005 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 56,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 1.93 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ACQUIRES DEMILEC FROM AN AFFILIATE OF SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN ALSO REPORTS NEW $1.2B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $316,990 activity. SMITH RANKIN M JR also bought $305,000 worth of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 74,618 shares. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Natixis invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). D E Shaw & Co Inc holds 56,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Banc Funds Co Llc accumulated 527,140 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 619 shares. Mendon Cap holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 881,616 shares. Castine Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 5.06% or 595,870 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Guggenheim Lc reported 27,674 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 8,647 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Usa Financial Portformulas stated it has 0.2% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION).

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 13,336 shares to 144,804 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Fed Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 24,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 30,818 shares to 97,975 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24,459 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 32.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.01 per share. HUN’s profit will be $158.58 million for 7.47 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldentree Asset Management LP holds 3.05% or 1.26 million shares. Reilly Finance Ltd Co has 2,655 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Co, Georgia-based fund reported 6,866 shares. Burney Company accumulated 132,034 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 725,082 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co invested in 215,569 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated owns 16,768 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,005 shares. Opus Investment Mgmt stated it has 55,600 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Gamco Incorporated Et Al stated it has 138,000 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Mrj Capital Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 50,500 shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 12,959 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 22,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio.