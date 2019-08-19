As Huntsman (HUN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Cut Its Stake; Main Street Research Has Boosted Stake in Sun Communities (SUI)

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 97,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51 million, up from 88,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $146.78. About 208,546 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 15,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 264,194 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 279,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 1.19 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57,643 activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,878 shares to 94,190 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 514,863 shares. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma has 39,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 377,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts accumulated 37,973 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 133,932 shares. 14,294 were reported by Private Advisor Group Incorporated Llc. Foundry Prtn Lc invested in 295,195 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, James Invest Rech has 0.05% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 31,738 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 10,775 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Trust Com. Comml Bank Of America De owns 1.46 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 800 shares. Corsair Capital Ltd Partnership holds 55,260 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.