As Huntsman (HUN) Market Valuation Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Increased Stake; One Capital Management Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position by $525,503 as Shares Declined

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 600,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.86 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 2.31M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Announces Second Quarter 2018 Common Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282065 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 12,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 81,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 94,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 13.74M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt stated it has 383,399 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Utah Retirement holds 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 41,996 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 5,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 23,500 are held by Scotia Capital. Hrt Fincl Ltd Company reported 27,513 shares stake. Bridges Mgmt reported 10,526 shares. Carroll Financial accumulated 120 shares or 0% of the stock. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 353,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 3,025 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 57,301 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 61,618 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com holds 9,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 181,436 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Huntsman Opens New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.85 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested 0.63% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 45,018 were reported by Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Stock Yards Bancshares And Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 91,103 shares. Paradigm Asset Communication Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 87,750 shares. Asset Mngmt Group invested in 41,546 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Confluence Management Limited Liability Company invested in 2.28 million shares or 1.58% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 1.37M shares stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Company has 33,874 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Lc accumulated 94,745 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 30,532 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt owns 8,707 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 30,684 shares. Oak Ltd Oh has 694,735 shares. Lynch Associates In has invested 2.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,758 shares to 80,645 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 16,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).