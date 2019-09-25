As Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Stock Value Rose, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 7,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 40,414 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08M, up from 33,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $213.14. About 31,439 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 12/04/2018 – U.S. could reach goal of 355 ship Navy in 2030s -official; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 364,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 138,600 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex

Investors sentiment increased to 2.55 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 2.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTNT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 45.71 million shares or 50.13% more from 30.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.52 million shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 60,724 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Perceptive Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.31% or 10.79M shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited invested in 0% or 75,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 13,013 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 121,440 were accumulated by Victory Cap. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Pura Vida Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 218,676 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 0% or 96,800 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company invested in 3,490 shares or 0% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 447,361 shares.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 24.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.53 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou by 42,618 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $26.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (Call) (NYSE:WLK) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

