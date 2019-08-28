As Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Stock Price Rose, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Holding; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Raised Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Share Value Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.35. About 5.39 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 220.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 35,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 51,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $204.53. About 68,553 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 03/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates First Meal Aboard Submarine Indiana; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,941 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 49,877 shares to 94,657 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 350,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.