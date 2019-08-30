As Huntington Ingalls Inds Com (HII) Valuation Rose, Holder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Holding by $954,270; As Semtech (SMTC) Shares Rose, Heartland Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Com (HII) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 50,588 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48M, down from 55,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 39,878 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 12/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Plan To Reactivate East Bank Facilities At Ingalls Shipbuilding; 10/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Completes Inactivation of First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Enterprise (CVN 65); 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 15/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored for Service to Hampton Roads Community; 30/04/2018 – VIDEO RELEASE–Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy Reaches 75 Percent Structural Completion; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q EPS $3.48, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST. $4.07; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 151,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 285,337 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 4,427 shares to 4,652 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grainger W W Inc Com (NYSE:GWW) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 27,576 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Company stated it has 1,868 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs accumulated 47 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt invested in 4,450 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 8,988 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,800 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc reported 33,192 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has 36,284 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 190 shares. James Investment Research Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Hl Fin Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,470 shares or 0% of the stock. Agf Investments America Incorporated owns 6,179 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System owns 1,816 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 69,671 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 138,800 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Lc accumulated 11,360 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 271,400 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.03% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 9,550 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 0.51% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Sei Investments owns 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 12,335 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Advisory Rech invested in 35,154 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,320 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP holds 14,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67 million for 48.28 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Src Energy Inc by 504,100 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $11.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 114,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).